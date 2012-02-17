BRIEF-AB-Biotics obtains patent for AB-Fortis in South Africa
* Says obtains patent for its AB-Fortis iron food supplement in South Africa
Feb 17 (Reuters) -
JCL BIOASSAY CORP
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 3.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - JCL Bioassay Corp is the full company name. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2190.TK1.
* Says obtains patent for its AB-Fortis iron food supplement in South Africa
AMSTERDAM, Feb 22 Philips on Wednesday announced the introduction of a new platform for image guided therapy which enables doctors to combine the use of several medical scanners, imaging data and large screen displays as they perform minimally-invasive surgeries.
SEATTLE, Feb 22 General Electric will put cameras, microphones and sensors on 3,200 street lights in San Diego this year, marking the first large-scale use of "smart city" tools GE says can help monitor traffic and pinpoint crime, but raising potential privacy concerns.