T&D HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 1.07 trln
1.08 trln 1.95 trln
(-0.5 pct) (-5.3 pct) (-2.2%)
Recurring 70.60 63.91 113.00
(+10.5 pct) (+36.4 pct)
(+19.0%) Net 28.72
22.25 36.00
(+29.1 pct) (+54.2 pct) (+50.8%) EPS
Y42.18 Y32.67 Y52.87
Annual div
Y22.50 Y45.00
-Q4 div Y45.00 Y22.50
NOTE - T&D Holdings Inc is the full company name.
