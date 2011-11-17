Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Nov 17 (Reuters) -
MARUKA MACHINERY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 32.20 30.00 Operating 950 mln 700 mln Recurring 1.15 820 mln Net 620 mln 420 mln
NOTE - Maruka Machinery Co Ltd is a wholesaler of industrial and construction machinery. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7594.TK1.
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.