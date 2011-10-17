Oct 17 (Reuters) -
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 20, 2011 Sep 20, 2010 Mar 20, 2012
Mar 20, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 158.05
139.46 310.00
(+13.3 pct) (+41.8 pct) (+4.4%)
Operating 9.25 3.48 14.00
(+166.0 pct)
(+8.7%) Recurring 9.30
3.48 14.00
(+167.3 pct) (+4.2%) Net
6.49 1.70 9.00
(+281.7 pct)
(+37.5%) EPS Y25.80
Y6.76 Y35.76 Annual div
Y10.00 Y6.00
-Q2 div Y5.00 Y2.00
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Yaskawa Electric Corp is a major electric motor
maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6506.TK1.