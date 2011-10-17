BRIEF-Forside to fully acquire BREAK CO., LTD. at 315 mln yen
* Says it will fully acquire BREAK CO., LTD at 315 million yen in total on March 31
Oct 17 (Reuters) -
RYOMO SYSTEMS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.52 4.29 Operating loss 92 mln loss 348 mln Recurring loss 78 mln loss 329 mln Net loss 27 mln loss 183 mln
NOTE - Ryomo Systems Co Ltd offers systems development and dataprocessing services. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9691.TK1.
* Says it will fully acquire BREAK CO., LTD at 315 million yen in total on March 31
* Says it appoints Hitoshi Tahara as new president to replace Koji Shimomura, effective March 30
PARIS, Feb 10 Seven out of 10 French voters want conservative presidential candidate Francoi Fillon to step down, an opinion poll by Odoxa for France Info radio said on Friday, as a scandal over alleged "fake work" for his wife continued to weigh on his campaign.