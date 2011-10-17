BRIEF-Forside to fully acquire BREAK CO., LTD. at 315 mln yen
* Says it will fully acquire BREAK CO., LTD at 315 million yen in total on March 31
Oct 17 (Reuters) -
YASKAWA INFORMATION SYSTEMS CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 20, 2011 Sep 20, 2010 Mar 20, 2012 Mar 20, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.64 5.85 11.50 (-3.5 pct) (-6.9 pct) (-4.7%) Operating prft 10 mln loss 535 mln prft 30 mln
Recurring prft 89 mln loss 469 mln prft 120 mln Net prft 65 mln loss 385 mln prft 75 mln EPS prft Y3.63 loss Y21.40 prft Y4.17 Annual div nil
nil -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Yaskawa Information Systems Corp was spun off from large motor and industrial machine maker Yaskawa Electric in Februrary 2003.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2354.TK1.
* Says it will fully acquire BREAK CO., LTD at 315 million yen in total on March 31
* Says it appoints Hitoshi Tahara as new president to replace Koji Shimomura, effective March 30
PARIS, Feb 10 Seven out of 10 French voters want conservative presidential candidate Francoi Fillon to step down, an opinion poll by Odoxa for France Info radio said on Friday, as a scandal over alleged "fake work" for his wife continued to weigh on his campaign.