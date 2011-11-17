Nov 17 (Reuters) -
CHRONICLE CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Sept 30,2012 Sept 30,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.78 3.00 Operating loss 756 mln loss 600 mln Recurring loss 1.13 loss 600 mln Net loss 1.42 loss 650 mln
NOTE - Chronicle Corp is a retailer of brand-name products, including jewellery and watches. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9822.TK1.
