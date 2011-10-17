BRIEF-Forside to fully acquire BREAK CO., LTD. at 315 mln yen
* Says it will fully acquire BREAK CO., LTD at 315 million yen in total on March 31
Oct 17 (Reuters) -
SAKURA INTERNET INC
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.54 4.60 Operating 565 mln 520 mln Recurring 535 mln 500 mln Net 365 mln 280 mln
NOTE - Sakura Internet Inc provides Internet connection sevices and consulting services related to the Internet. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3778.TK1.
* Says it will fully acquire BREAK CO., LTD at 315 million yen in total on March 31
* Says it appoints Hitoshi Tahara as new president to replace Koji Shimomura, effective March 30
PARIS, Feb 10 Seven out of 10 French voters want conservative presidential candidate Francoi Fillon to step down, an opinion poll by Odoxa for France Info radio said on Friday, as a scandal over alleged "fake work" for his wife continued to weigh on his campaign.