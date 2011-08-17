Aug 17 (Reuters) -

REALCOM

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

700 mln 762 mln

(-8.1 pct) (-9.2 pct)

Operating 76 mln 205 mln Recurring loss 120 mln loss 234 mln Net loss 23 mln loss 654 mln EPS

loss Y1,472.60 loss Y40,488.39 Annual div nil nil nil

NOTE - Realcom Inc. is the full company name.

