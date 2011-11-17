Nov 17 (Reuters) -
GLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended 6 months ended
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST COMPANY PREVIOUS
6-MTH RESULTS 6-MTH FORECAST 6-MTH RESULTS
Revenues 4.09 4.34 3.96
(+3.1 pct)
Operating 1.61 1.79 1.57
(+2.4 pct)
Recurring 1.08 1.26 1.14
(-5.2 pct) Net
1.08 1.26 1.14
(-5.3 pct) EPS
Y11,167.00 Y13,000.00 Y11,791.00
Div Y11,167.00 Y13,000.00 Y11,791.00
NOTE - Global One Real Estate Investment Corp is a real
estate investment trust (Reit) managed by Global Alliance
Realty Co. Ltd.
