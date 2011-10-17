China stocks rise as infrastructure sector rallies; HK gains
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China stocks edged higher on Friday morning, on track for their best week in 2-1/2-months, with infrastructure stocks hitting 10-week highs on a big policy boost.
MSG TERMINATED Oct 17 (Reuters) -
TOENEC CORP
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 165.00 170.00 Operating 2.10 2.80 Recurring 2.40 3.00 Net 1.10 1.50 EPS
11.74 yen 16.01 yen
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China stocks edged higher on Friday morning, on track for their best week in 2-1/2-months, with infrastructure stocks hitting 10-week highs on a big policy boost.
* Incident occurred in vicinity of the Scarborough Shoal (Adds China Defense Ministry comment)
(Adds Industrial Production Index table) KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 Malaysia's industrial production in December rose 4.7 percent from a year earlier, helped by growth in the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors, government data showed on Friday. The figure was above the median forecast of 4.4 percent in a Reuters poll, but slower than November's pace of 6.2 percent. Major sub-sectors that expanded in December were petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products, el