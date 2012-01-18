BRIEF-Syria's Al Aqeelah Takaful Insurance FY profit rises
* FY net profit 448.9 million pounds versus 417.6 million pounds year ago
Jan 18 (Reuters) -
T&C HOLDINGS INC
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to
Nov 30,2011
LATEST
FORECAST Sales 209 mln Operating loss 140 mln Recurring loss 168 mln Net loss 460 mln
NOTE - T&C Holdings Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3832.TK1.
* Board approves issuance of Tier 2 bonds by unit Qatar Reinsurance
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)