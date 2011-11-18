BRIEF-Sanlam Kenya withdraws profit warning
* Says withdrawal of an earlier posted profit warning notice ahead of its full year results release
Nov 18 (Reuters) -
NKSJ HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.40 trln 1.33 trln 2.80 trln (+5.4 pct) (+6.9%) Recurring loss 57.22 prft 38.89 prft 3.00
Net loss 33.31 prft 24.12 loss 12.00 EPS loss Y80.24 prft Y58.08 loss Y28.91 EPS
Y58.00 Annual div
Y80.00 Y20.00 -Q4 div Y20.00 Y80.00
NOTE - NKSJ Holdings Inc is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8630.TK1.
* Says withdrawal of an earlier posted profit warning notice ahead of its full year results release
LONDON, Feb 10 The dollar rose and U.S. stock futures held near record highs as investors cheered upbeat Chinese trade data and hopes of business-friendly tax cuts in the United States, although lingering concerns over political risks kept gains in check.
LONDON, Feb 10 Some U.S. financial institutions could be locked out of the European market if Donald Trump's administration repeals global rules imposed in the wake of the financial crisis, a top EU official said on Friday.