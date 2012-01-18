Jan 18 (Reuters) -

JAPAN CORPORATE HOUSING SERVICE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

June 30,2012 June 30,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.93 3.14 Recurring 403 mln 430 mln Net 215 mln 245 mln

NOTE - Japan Corporate Housing Service Co Ltd is engaged in company-owned housing administration services.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8945.TK1.