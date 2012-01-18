Jan 18 (Reuters) -

T&C HOLDINGS INC

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to

Nov 30,2011

LATEST

FORECAST Annual div nil -Q2 div nil nil

NOTE - T&C Holdings Inc is the full company name. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3832.TK1.