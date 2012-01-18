BRIEF-Syria's Al Aqeelah Takaful Insurance FY profit rises
* FY net profit 448.9 million pounds versus 417.6 million pounds year ago
Jan 18 (Reuters) -
T&C HOLDINGS INC
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to
Nov 30,2011
LATEST
FORECAST Annual div nil -Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - T&C Holdings Inc is the full company name. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3832.TK1.
* FY net profit 448.9 million pounds versus 417.6 million pounds year ago
* Board approves issuance of Tier 2 bonds by unit Qatar Reinsurance
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)