BRIEF-Syria's Al Aqeelah Takaful Insurance FY profit rises
* FY net profit 448.9 million pounds versus 417.6 million pounds year ago
Jan 18 (Reuters) -
T&C HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to
Nov 30,2011
LATEST
FORECAST Sales 569 mln Operating loss 257 mln Recurring loss 355 mln Net loss 468 mln
NOTE - T&C Holdings Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3832.TK1.
* FY net profit 448.9 million pounds versus 417.6 million pounds year ago
* Board approves issuance of Tier 2 bonds by unit Qatar Reinsurance
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)