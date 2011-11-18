Nov 18 (Reuters) -
MICRONICS JAPAN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
27.26 24.39
(+11.8 pct) (+39.4 pct)
Operating 287 mln 585 mln
(-50.9 pct)
Recurring 361 mln 293 mln
(+23.2 pct) Net
loss 3.23 prft 416 mln EPS
loss Y166.26 prft Y21.37 Annual div
Y10.00 Y15.00 Y10.00
-Q2 div nil nil nil
-Q4 div Y10.00 Y15.00 Y10.00
NOTE - Micronics Japan Co Ltd is a major maker of
semiconductor measuring instruments.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
