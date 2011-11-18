Nov 18 (Reuters) -

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 24.30 57.70 32.00 (-57.9 pct) (+100.2 pct) (-75.0%) Operating 21.19 54.60

(-61.2 pct) (+109.3 pct)

Recurring 21.22 54.61 25.00 (-61.1 pct) (+109.0 pct) (-79.4%) Net

21.26 54.42 25.00

(-60.9 pct) (+118.0 pct) (-68.8%) EPS Y27.71 Y69.42 Y32.59 Annual div

Y50.00 Y50.00 -Q2 div Y25.00 Y25.00

-Q4 div Y25.00

Y25.00

NOTE - Tokio Marine Holdings Inc is a holding company that combines Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd. and other units..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

