BRIEF-Bahrain's United Gulf Investment posts FY profit
* FY net profit 913,011 dinars versus loss of 4.3 million dinars year ago
Jan 18 (Reuters) -
AREALINK CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to
Dec 31,2011
LATEST
FORECAST Annual div nil
NOTE - Arealink Co Ltd leases condominiums and trunk rooms.
* FY net profit 448.9 million pounds versus 417.6 million pounds year ago
* Board approves issuance of Tier 2 bonds by unit Qatar Reinsurance