UPDATE 5-Scandal-hit Fillon sorry, but staying in French presidency race
* Says his wife's work was legal but he now regrets the practice
MSG TERMINATED Oct 18 (Reuters) -
* Says his wife's work was legal but he now regrets the practice
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER Trump's temporary immigration ban faces a legal hurdle that could determine whether he can push through the most controversial and far-reaching policy of his first two weeks in office. Nearly 100 companies, including some of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing the ban, arguing it would give companies incentives to move jobs outside the United
* Increase in size of the accelerated bookbuild offering of shares in Com Hem Holding by Norcell - Bookrunner