BRIEF-Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group unit receives GMP certificate
* Says its pharmacy unit received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Anhui Food and Drug Administration
Aug 18 (Reuters) -
SOIKEN HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 1.52 1.44 1.70
850 mln
(+5.3 pct) (-27.1 pct) (+11.8%)
(+1.4%) Operating loss 319 mln loss 666 mln loss 150 mln loss 100 mln Recurring loss 276 mln loss 635 mln loss 150 mln loss 100 mln Net loss 284 mln loss 1.15 loss 160 mln loss 100 mln EPS loss Y1,092.46 loss Y4,406.57 loss Y613.31 loss Y383.32 Annual div nil nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div nil
nil nil
NOTE - Soiken Holdings Inc engages in clinical trials, R&D on systems for health conditions.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2385.TK1.
* Says its pharmacy unit received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Anhui Food and Drug Administration
* Says Elan plans to acquire Iwate prefecture-based firm, which is engaged in the business of medical facilities
* The company's tech unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise and will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years