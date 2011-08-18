Aug 18 (Reuters) -

SOIKEN HOLDINGS INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 1.52 1.44 1.70

850 mln

(+5.3 pct) (-27.1 pct) (+11.8%)

(+1.4%) Operating loss 319 mln loss 666 mln loss 150 mln loss 100 mln Recurring loss 276 mln loss 635 mln loss 150 mln loss 100 mln Net loss 284 mln loss 1.15 loss 160 mln loss 100 mln EPS loss Y1,092.46 loss Y4,406.57 loss Y613.31 loss Y383.32 Annual div nil nil nil

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div nil

nil nil

NOTE - Soiken Holdings Inc engages in clinical trials, R&D on systems for health conditions.

