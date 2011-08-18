Aug 18 (Reuters) -
DON QUIJOTE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 507.66 487.57 528.90
270.00 (+4.1 pct) (+1.4 pct)
(+4.2%) (+5.7%)
Operating 25.34 21.07 27.00
14.70 (+20.3 pct) (+22.7 pct)
(+6.6%) (+3.6%)
Recurring 25.14 21.11 26.80
14.60 (+19.1 pct) (+32.0 pct)
(+6.6%) (+4.1%)
Net 12.66 10.24 14.00
7.80 (+23.7 pct) (+19.7 pct)
(+10.6%) (+3.3%)
EPS Y167.82 Y147.35 Y181.75
Y101.26
Diluted EPS Y164.34 Y137.64
Annual div Y28.00
Y25.00 Y28.00 -Q2 div
Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q4 div
Y18.00 Y15.00 Y18.00
NOTE - Don Quijote Co Ltd is a discount store operator.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
