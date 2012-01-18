Jan 18 (Reuters) -

JAPAN CORPORATE HOUSING SERVICE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.43 1.46 Recurring 285 mln 212 mln Net 154 mln 121 mln

NOTE - Japan Corporate Housing Service Co Ltd is engaged in company-owned housing administration services.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8945.TK1.