BRIEF-Samsung's Galaxy S8 to be unveiled in New York next month- WSJ, citing sources
* Samsung's new phone Galaxy S8 is set to be unveiled at an event in New York late next month- WSJ, citing sources Source : http://on.wsj.com/2ksRM2x
MSG TERMINATED Aug 18 (Reuters) -
NOAH CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales
* Samsung's new phone Galaxy S8 is set to be unveiled at an event in New York late next month- WSJ, citing sources Source : http://on.wsj.com/2ksRM2x
* Says it plans to merge its wholly owned Tokyo-based unit CTC Life Science Corporation, effective on April 1
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.