BRIEF-Oman Telecommunications proposes FY dividend
* Board proposes cash dividend of 70 baizas per share for year 2016
Jan 18 (Reuters) -
PSC INC
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.54 1.38 Recurring 393 mln 354 mln Net 218 mln 205 mln
NOTE - PSC Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3649.TK1.
* Board proposes cash dividend of 70 baizas per share for year 2016
DUBAI, Feb 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY, Feb 26 Australia hailed the extraordinary victory by their cricketers in the first test against India in Pune on Sunday, the plaudits just about drowning out the expressions of stunned surprise at a triumph almost no one expected.