BRIEF-Bahrain's United Gulf Investment posts FY profit
* FY net profit 913,011 dinars versus loss of 4.3 million dinars year ago
Jan 18 (Reuters) -
JAPAN CORPORATE HOUSING SERVICE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.99 3.00 Operating 316 mln 194 mln Recurring 315 mln 205 mln Net 150 mln 96 mln
NOTE - Japan Corporate Housing Service Co Ltd is engaged in company-owned housing administration services.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8945.TK1.
* FY net profit 448.9 million pounds versus 417.6 million pounds year ago
* Board approves issuance of Tier 2 bonds by unit Qatar Reinsurance