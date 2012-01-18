Jan 18 (Reuters) -

JAPAN CORPORATE HOUSING SERVICE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.99 3.00 Operating 316 mln 194 mln Recurring 315 mln 205 mln Net 150 mln 96 mln

NOTE - Japan Corporate Housing Service Co Ltd is engaged in company-owned housing administration services.