Aug 18 (Reuters) -
DON QUIJOTE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
346.56 326.71
(+6.1 pct) (+6.1 pct)
Operating 19.69 17.21
(+14.4 pct) (+18.2 pct)
Recurring 19.53 16.68
(+17.1 pct) (+21.3 pct) Net
9.06 7.53
(+20.4 pct) (+2.0 pct) EPS
Y120.08 Y108.34 Diluted
EPS Y117.58 Y101.20
Annual div Y28.00 Y25.00 Y28.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y18.00 Y15.00 Y18.00
NOTE - Don Quijote Co Ltd is a discount store operator.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
