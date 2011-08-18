Aug 18 (Reuters) -

DON QUIJOTE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

346.56 326.71

(+6.1 pct) (+6.1 pct) Operating 19.69 17.21

(+14.4 pct) (+18.2 pct) Recurring 19.53 16.68

(+17.1 pct) (+21.3 pct) Net

9.06 7.53

(+20.4 pct) (+2.0 pct) EPS

Y120.08 Y108.34 Diluted EPS Y117.58 Y101.20 Annual div Y28.00 Y25.00 Y28.00 -Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q4 div Y18.00 Y15.00 Y18.00

NOTE - Don Quijote Co Ltd is a discount store operator.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

