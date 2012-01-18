BRIEF-Syria's Al Aqeelah Takaful Insurance FY profit rises
* FY net profit 448.9 million pounds versus 417.6 million pounds year ago
Jan 18 (Reuters) -
UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended 6 months ended
Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012 May 31, 2011
LATEST COMPANY PREVIOUS
6-MTH RESULTS 6-MTH FORECAST 6-MTH RESULTS Revenues 15.55 15.66 14.91
(+4.3 pct) Operating 7.03
6.75 7.08 (-0.7 pct)
Recurring 4.65 4.59 4.32 (+7.7 pct)
Net 4.65 4.59
16.62 (-72.0 pct)
EPS Y2,238.00 Y2,180.00
Y11,449.00 Div Y2,750.00 Y2,750.00 Y2,841.00
NOTE - United Urban Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust (Reit) managed by Japan Reit Advisors Co. Ltd.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8960.TK1.
* Board approves issuance of Tier 2 bonds by unit Qatar Reinsurance
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)