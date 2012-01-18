Jan 18 (Reuters) -

UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended 6 months ended

Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012 May 31, 2011

LATEST COMPANY PREVIOUS

6-MTH RESULTS 6-MTH FORECAST 6-MTH RESULTS Revenues 15.55 15.66 14.91

(+4.3 pct) Operating 7.03

6.75 7.08 (-0.7 pct)

Recurring 4.65 4.59 4.32 (+7.7 pct)

Net 4.65 4.59

16.62 (-72.0 pct)

EPS Y2,238.00 Y2,180.00

Y11,449.00 Div Y2,750.00 Y2,750.00 Y2,841.00

NOTE - United Urban Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust (Reit) managed by Japan Reit Advisors Co. Ltd.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8960.TK1.