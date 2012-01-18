Jan 18 (Reuters) -

UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORP.

EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to

Nov 30,2012

LATEST

FORECAST Revenues 16.01 Operating 6.70 Recurring 4.67 Net 4.67 EPS

2,220.00 yen Dividend 2,750.00 yen

NOTE - United Urban Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust (Reit) managed by Japan Reit Advisors Co. Ltd..

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8960.TK1.