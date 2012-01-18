Jan 18 (Reuters) -

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended 6 months ended

Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012 May 31, 2011

LATEST COMPANY PREVIOUS

6-MTH RESULTS 6-MTH FORECAST 6-MTH RESULTS Revenues 4.11 4.12 4.34

(-5.2 pct) Operating prft 1.82 prft 1.77 loss 4.79 Recurring prft 1.10 prft 1.04 loss 5.52 Net prft 1.10 prft 1.04 loss 5.63 EPS prft Y1,574.00 prft Y1,492.00 loss Y8,085.00 Div Y1,574.00 Y1,550.00 Y1,550.00

NOTE - Heiwa Real Estate Reit Inc is a real estate investment trust (Reit) managed by Canal Investment Trust Co. Ltd.

