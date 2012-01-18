BRIEF-Syria's Al Aqeelah Takaful Insurance FY profit rises
* FY net profit 448.9 million pounds versus 417.6 million pounds year ago
Jan 18 (Reuters) -
HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended 6 months ended
Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012 May 31, 2011
LATEST COMPANY PREVIOUS
6-MTH RESULTS 6-MTH FORECAST 6-MTH RESULTS Revenues 4.11 4.12 4.34
(-5.2 pct) Operating prft 1.82 prft 1.77 loss 4.79 Recurring prft 1.10 prft 1.04 loss 5.52 Net prft 1.10 prft 1.04 loss 5.63 EPS prft Y1,574.00 prft Y1,492.00 loss Y8,085.00 Div Y1,574.00 Y1,550.00 Y1,550.00
NOTE - Heiwa Real Estate Reit Inc is a real estate investment trust (Reit) managed by Canal Investment Trust Co. Ltd.
* Board approves issuance of Tier 2 bonds by unit Qatar Reinsurance
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)