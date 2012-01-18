Jan 18 Nine months to December 31, 2011

(in billions of yen unless specified)

LATEST ACTUAL (Group) FORECAST YEAR-AGO Revenues 10.37 11.05 Operating loss 1.21 loss 271 mln Recurring loss 797 mln prft 9 mln Net loss 1.26 loss 233 mln EPS loss 18.06 yen loss 3.27 yen

NOTE - Marusan Securities Co Ltd is a brokerage.

