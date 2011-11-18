Businessmen jumpy after Chinese tycoon's disappearance from HK
* Concerns spread among Chinese in HK over tycoon's disappearance
Nov 18 (Reuters) -
CHRONICLE CORP
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Div nil 1.00 yen
NOTE - Chronicle Corp is a retailer of brand-name products, including jewellery and watches.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9822.TK1.
* Concerns spread among Chinese in HK over tycoon's disappearance
BRATISLAVA, Feb 10 Hundreds of people have sent hate mail to a Slovak sportswear company this week after it featured a black body-builder in an advert on its Facebook page, having used the same model twice last year without provoking any such reaction.
* Russian handed four-year ban, stripped of medals and titles