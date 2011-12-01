Dec 1 (Reuters) -

SOGO CLINICAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012 Jul 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.16 809 mln 2.40 5.79 (+43.3 pct) (+7.2 pct) Operating prft 138 mln loss 55 mln prft 300 mln prft 884 mln Recurring prft 141 mln loss 53 mln prft 303 mln prft 887 mln Net prft 72 mln loss 23 mln prft 150 mln prft 457 mln EPS prft Y692.68 loss Y216.81 prft Y1,439.66 prft Y4,249.64

NOTE - Sogo Clinical Holdings Co., Ltd. is the full company name.

