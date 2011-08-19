Aug 19 (Reuters) -

KOZO KEIKAKU ENGINEERING INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 8.35 9.73 9.00

3.00 (-14.2 pct) (-6.4 pct)

(+7.8%) (-0.7%) Operating prft 282 mln prft 507 mln prft 430 mln loss 580 mln

(-44.3 pct) (-30.1 pct) (+52.1%)

Recurring prft 204 mln prft 437 mln prft 350 mln loss 630 mln

(-53.3 pct) (-29.5 pct) (+71.4%)

Net prft 133 mln loss 215 mln prft 165 mln loss 400 mln

(+23.8%)

EPS prft Y22.99 loss Y36.77 prft Y28.57 loss Y69.25 Shares 6 mln 6 mln

Annual div Y10.00 Y15.00

Y12.00 -Q4 div Y10.00 Y15.00 Y12.00

NOTE - Kozo Keikaku Engineering Inc develops computer software.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4748.TK1.