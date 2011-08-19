Aug 19 (Reuters) -

MIYACHI TECHNOS CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

9.89 8.25

(+20.0 pct) (-4.5 pct) Operating prft 364 mln loss 855 mln Recurring prft 553 mln loss 664 mln Net

prft 353 mln loss 511 mln EPS

prft Y30.52 loss Y44.20 Annual div

Y8.00 Y2.00 Y24.00 -Q2 div Y2.00 nil Y7.00 -Q4 div Y6.00 Y2.00 Y17.00

NOTE - Miyachi Technos Corp produces precision welding equipment.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

