Aug 19 (Reuters) -

KITAGAWA SEIKI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

June 30,2011 June 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Annual div nil 5.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil

NOTE - Kitagawa Seiki Co Ltd is an industrial machine maker. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6327.TK1.