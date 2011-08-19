Aug 19 (Reuters) -

GENERAL PACKER CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

July 31,2011 July 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 8.00 yen 7.00 yen -Q2 div 3.50 yen 3.50 yen

NOTE - General Packer Co Ltd manufactures and sells packing machines for food, chemicals and medicines. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

