Aug 19 (Reuters) -

KITAGAWA SEIKI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 4.97 2.80 7.26

2.75 (+77.6 pct) (-45.6 pct)

(+45.9%) (+61.5%) Operating loss 925 mln loss 861 mln

Recurring loss 1.02 loss 912 mln prft 5 mln loss 305 mln Net loss 1.28 loss 1.81 prft 15 mln loss 315 mln EPS loss Y183.48 loss Y260.78 prft Y2.16 loss Y45.27 Annual div nil Y8.00 nil

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div nil Y8.00 nil

NOTE - Kitagawa Seiki Co Ltd is an industrial machine maker.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

