Aug 19 (Reuters) -

KOZO KEIKAKU ENGINEERING INC

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

June 30,2011 June 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.35 8.50 Recurring 204 mln 330 mln Net 133 mln 180 mln

NOTE - Kozo Keikaku Engineering Inc develops computer software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4748.TK1.