BRIEF-Carvana opens third of its kind coin-operated car vending machine in the U.S.
* Online used car retailer Carvana says opens coin-operated car vending machine in Austin, Texas Source text for Eikon:
Aug 19 (Reuters) -
KOZO KEIKAKU ENGINEERING INC
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
June 30,2011 June 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.35 8.50 Recurring 204 mln 330 mln Net 133 mln 180 mln
NOTE - Kozo Keikaku Engineering Inc develops computer software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4748.TK1.
* Online used car retailer Carvana says opens coin-operated car vending machine in Austin, Texas Source text for Eikon:
* Expects growth for ams business also excluding. Heptagon for 2017 - conference call
* Trump vowed to stop Iran's missile program, revise nuclear deal