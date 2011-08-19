Russia says did not carry out air strikes on Syria's Idlib - Ifax
MOSCOW, Feb 7 Russia's Defence Ministry on Tuesday said media reports that its planes had bombed the rebel-held Syrian city of Idlib were not true, Interfax news agency reported.
Aug 19 (Reuters) -
AI HOLDINGS CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 26.01 25.86 27.70
13.70 (+0.6 pct) (+10.9 pct)
(+6.5%) (+6.6%) Operating 2.98 2.31 3.10
1.35 (+28.9 pct) (+49.3 pct)
(+4.0%) (+3.0%) Recurring 3.46 2.92 3.50
1.55 (+18.8 pct) (+40.4 pct)
(+1.1%) (+0.1%) Net 2.25 2.13 2.20
1.00 (+5.7 pct) (+120.7 pct)
(-2.4%) (-1.5%) EPS Y41.16 Y38.85 Y40.21
Y18.28 Annual div Y16.00 Y16.00 Y16.00
-Q2 div Y8.00 Y8.00
Y8.00 -Q4 div Y8.00 Y8.00 Y8.00
NOTE - Ai Holdings Corp is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3076.TK1.
Feb 7 Emerson Electric Co reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower costs, and raised its full-year sales and earnings forecasts.
BERLIN, Feb 7 The founder of Media-Saturn, the consumer electronics group owned by Metro, is considering a legal challenge to the German retailer's plan to split into two companies, potentially delaying the move.