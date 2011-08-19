Aug 19 (Reuters) -

AI HOLDINGS CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 26.01 25.86 27.70

13.70 (+0.6 pct) (+10.9 pct)

(+6.5%) (+6.6%) Operating 2.98 2.31 3.10

1.35 (+28.9 pct) (+49.3 pct)

(+4.0%) (+3.0%) Recurring 3.46 2.92 3.50

1.55 (+18.8 pct) (+40.4 pct)

(+1.1%) (+0.1%) Net 2.25 2.13 2.20

1.00 (+5.7 pct) (+120.7 pct)

(-2.4%) (-1.5%) EPS Y41.16 Y38.85 Y40.21

Y18.28 Annual div Y16.00 Y16.00 Y16.00

-Q2 div Y8.00 Y8.00

Y8.00 -Q4 div Y8.00 Y8.00 Y8.00

NOTE - Ai Holdings Corp is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3076.TK1.