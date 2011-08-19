Russia says did not carry out air strikes on Syria's Idlib - Ifax
MOSCOW, Feb 7 Russia's Defence Ministry on Tuesday said media reports that its planes had bombed the rebel-held Syrian city of Idlib were not true, Interfax news agency reported.
Aug 19 (Reuters) -
SAITA HOLDINGS
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 4.26 3.55 3.90
1.50 (+20.0 pct) (-4.3 pct)
(-8.5%) (-22.7%) Operating prft 75 mln loss 144 mln prft 50 mln loss 30 mln
(-33.3%)
Recurring prft 36 mln loss 133 mln prft 20 mln loss 40 mln
(-44.4%)
Net prft 29 mln prft 58 mln
nil loss 50 mln
(-48.9 pct)
EPS Y4.72 Y9.24
Annual div Y3.00 Y3.00 Y3.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div
Y3.00 Y3.00 Y3.00
NOTE - Saita Holdings is a civil engineering firm.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1999.TK1.
MOSCOW, Feb 7 Russia's Defence Ministry on Tuesday said media reports that its planes had bombed the rebel-held Syrian city of Idlib were not true, Interfax news agency reported.
Feb 7 Emerson Electric Co reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower costs, and raised its full-year sales and earnings forecasts.
BERLIN, Feb 7 The founder of Media-Saturn, the consumer electronics group owned by Metro, is considering a legal challenge to the German retailer's plan to split into two companies, potentially delaying the move.