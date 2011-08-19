Russia says did not carry out air strikes on Syria's Idlib - Ifax
MOSCOW, Feb 7 Russia's Defence Ministry on Tuesday said media reports that its planes had bombed the rebel-held Syrian city of Idlib were not true, Interfax news agency reported.
Aug 19 (Reuters) -
MIYACHI TECHNOS CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 20.61 19.59 24.00
11.10 (+5.2 pct) (+15.5 pct)
(+16.5%) (+9.7%) Operating 1.31 269 mln 1.70
500 mln
(+387.5 pct) (+29.4%)
(-22.4%) Recurring 1.17 133 mln 1.50
350 mln
(+777.8 pct) (+28.0%)
(-28.0%) Net 320 mln 73 mln 1.10
340 mln
(+338.2 pct) (+243.0%)
(+31.2%) EPS Y27.69 Y6.32 Y94.97
Y29.36 Annual div Y8.00 Y2.00 Y24.00
-Q2 div Y2.00 nil
Y7.00 -Q4 div Y6.00 Y2.00 Y17.00
NOTE - Miyachi Technos Corp produces precision welding equipment.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6885.TK1.
Feb 7 Emerson Electric Co reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower costs, and raised its full-year sales and earnings forecasts.
BERLIN, Feb 7 The founder of Media-Saturn, the consumer electronics group owned by Metro, is considering a legal challenge to the German retailer's plan to split into two companies, potentially delaying the move.