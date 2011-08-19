UPDATE 1-Michael Kors comparable sales fall more than expected
Feb 7 Apparel and accessories maker Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable sales, citing disappointing sales in North America and Europe.
Aug 19 (Reuters) -
NISHIMATSUYA CHAIN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Aug 20,2011 Aug 20,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 58.83 63.40 Operating 2.79 4.15 Recurring 2.91 4.28 Net 1.24 2.04 NOTE - Nishimatsuya Chain Co Ltd sells children's wear and sundries.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7545.TK1.
Feb 7 Apparel and accessories maker Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable sales, citing disappointing sales in North America and Europe.
Feb 7 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Tuesday as investors look for a steer from a rush of quarterly earnings reports.
DETROIT, Feb 7 General Motors Co on Tuesday said fourth quarter net income fell to $1.19 a share, factoring out one-time items, in part because of $500 million in foreign exchange losses, and the company forecast 2017 profits per share would be flat to slightly up from 2016.