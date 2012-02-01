Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Feb 1 (Reuters) -
YAMANE MEDICAL
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 LATEST
YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 4.17 3.95
(+5.5 pct)
Operating 295 mln 402 mln
(-26.7 pct) Recurring 360 mln 445 mln
(-19.1 pct) Net
193 mln 240 mln (-19.6 pct) EPS Y1,763.21
Y2,190.49
NOTE - Yamane Medical Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2144.TK1.
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: