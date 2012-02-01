UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
Feb 1 (Reuters) -
NOMURA HOLDINGS
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 481.50 386.03 (+24.7 pct) Net revenues 404.94 295.87 (+36.9 pct) Pretax 34.47 27.77 (+24.1 pct) Net
17.82 13.39 (+33.1 pct) EPS Y4.87 Y3.72 Diluted Y4.84 Y3.70 EPS
NOTE - Nomura Holdings Inc owns shares in major brokerage Nomura Securities (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8604.TK1.
