UPDATE 1-Australia's Cochlear posts 19 pct profit rise
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Cochlear Ltd , the world No.1 hearing implants maker, on Tuesday posted a half-year profit rise of 19 percent, but reported slowing sales growth in Asia.
Feb 20 (Reuters) -
STARCAT CABLE NETWORK CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.22 9.46 Operating 216 mln 599 mln Recurring 55 mln 445 mln Net 127 mln 532 mln
NOTE - Starcat Cable Network Co Ltd offers cableTV broadcasting and internet access services. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4339.TK1.
