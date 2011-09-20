Sept 20 (Reuters) -

SUNNY SIDE UP INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

3.01 3.30

(-8.6 pct) (+2.0 pct) Operating prft 22 mln loss 217 mln Recurring prft 65 mln loss 196 mln Net

nil loss 403 mln EPS

prft Y0.41 loss Y482.12 Annual div

Y15.00 nil Y20.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y15.00 nil Y20.00

NOTE - Sunny Side Up Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

