Sept 20 (Reuters) -
SUNNY SIDE UP INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
3.01 3.30
(-8.6 pct) (+2.0 pct)
Operating prft 22 mln loss 217 mln
Recurring prft 65 mln loss 196 mln Net
nil loss 403 mln EPS
prft Y0.41 loss Y482.12 Annual div
Y15.00 nil Y20.00
-Q2 div nil nil nil
-Q4 div Y15.00 nil Y20.00
NOTE - Sunny Side Up Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
