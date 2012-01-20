Jan 20 (Reuters) -

HOOSIERS CORP

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 20.50 20.20 Operating 5.10 4.05 Recurring 4.60 3.50 Net 4.65 3.55 NOTE - Hoosiers Corp sells condominiums. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8907.TK1.