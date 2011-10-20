Oct 20 (Reuters) -

SHINAGAWA REFRACTORIES CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 34.10 31.60 Operating 2.36 1.60 Recurring 2.58 1.90 Net 1.49 1.10 NOTE - Shinagawa Refractories Co Ltd produces refractories for steel makers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5351.TK1.