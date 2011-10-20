Oct 20 (Reuters) -

HOKUSHIN CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.70 4.20 Operating

85 mln 70 mln Recurring 50 mln 35 mln Net 4 mln 35 mln

NOTE - Hokushin Co Ltd is a leading medium-density fibreboard maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7897.TK1.